Impact of North Korea nuclear test recorded in Donegal

North Korea’s latest nuclear test registered on the St Columba’s College seisomometer.

Pyongyang said it had successfully trialled a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile.

The signal from the bomb was recorded on the college’s equipment 11 minutes after it was detonated.

North Korea has defied UN sanctions and international pressure to develop nuclear weapons and test missiles that could potentially reach the US.

South Korea, Japan, China, Russia and the UK are among those to have voiced strong criticism of the North’s sixth nuclear test.