Cricket Review: Penultimate weekend of NW Championship

Next weekend will see the NW Cricket season come to a close – should the weather hold up – and this year it comes down to the wire.

Yesterday saw Donemara complete an easy 9-wicket win over Drummond who sit rock bottom of the Premier division.

Just one more win will secure the title for Donemara who take on Fox Lodge, with Brigade following close behind as they take on Coleraine.

Eamon McLaughlin wraps up this weekend’s cricket…

P W T NR L BP Pts NRR Donemana 13 11 1 0 1 32264.5 Brigade 13 10 1 0 2 34246.5 Coleraine 12 9 0 0 3 44 224 Eglinton 14 7 0 0 7 35 175 Bready 14 6 0 0 8 34 154 Ardmore 12 4 0 0 8 23 103 Fox Lodge 12 3 0 0 9 32 92 Drummond 12 0 0 0 12 16 16