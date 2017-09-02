Ollie Horgan reaction to big win in Limerick

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he was relieved to come away with all three points as his side defeated Limerick 2-0, in Markets Field last night.

Harps had lost last week against Limerick in the EA Sports Cup and went into the game in bad need of a win to escape the relegation zone.

Tommy McBride gave Harps the lead against the run of play after 38 minutes.

Limerick could well have equalised before the break but Rodrigo Tosi missed a controversial penalty as Harps had Kilian Cantwell sent off.

Danny Morrisey got the crucial second goal on 72 minutes to bag the points for the Donegal side.

Kenny Harkin spoke to Horgan on Highland Saturday Sport, who said he was happy to play poorly and get the points rather than play well and get nothing..