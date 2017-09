Final Score:

Malone 47 – 3 City of Derry

It was a bad day at he office for City of Derry who were hammered by Malone in the First Trust Ulster Cup.

Despite Malone going into the game missing a few key players, it didn’t affect their performance.

With a halftime score of 21-3, City of Derry had an uphill task in the second.

But, it was more of the same for Malone, who put another 26 points on the board in the second half.

Our rugby correspondent Alec McDonald has the report..