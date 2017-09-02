ICSA pledge help for farmers affected by last weeks devastating floods

The Donegal branch of the Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers’ Association has offered its assistance to farmers in the county who have been affected by last week’s flash flooding.

Livestock was lost, fields and fencing damaged and crops washed away as the torrential rain struck.

The ICSA has also called on Minister Michael Creed to ensure rural payments are this year processed without delay.

Donegal ICSA Chairman, Malcolm Thompson says it will take a year for the farmers to see some sort of normality returned: