The Donegal League held a Launch at The Diamond park in Ballyare this week Diarmuid Doherty was at that launch and spoke to a number of the people there first of all he spoke to Nigel Ferry the League’s vice Chairman..

League’s main sponsor Brian Mccormick

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/brianmccormick.mp3

Cathal Mcginley of Glenree and David Alcorn of Keadue Rover’s

Strand Rover’s Chairman Thomas Walker and first of all club Captain Stephen Glackin