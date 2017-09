Police believe the New IRA was behind the attempted murder of a police officer in Derry earlier this year.

On 22nd February, a viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area.

Police sources have indicated that the device which they say was designed to kill or seriously injure is linked with a previous incident in Ballyarnett Village on October 13 2014.

Detective Superintendent John McVea has this appeal: