Actions of Agriculture Minister ‘unacceptable’ as flood-affect farmers still in limbo

The actions of the Minister for Agriculture are unacceptable as farmers have yet to receive confirmation that they will be awarded support in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s flood.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue who says he feels farmers are being treated in a discriminatory manner by the Government.

Many farmers, particularly those along river courses are dealing with significant amounts of damage caused to land, crops and stock.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says it is crucial Minister Creed steps up and makes a commitment to farmers: