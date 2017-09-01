Stolen goods, cannabis plants and substantial sum of money found at property in Letterkenny

Gardai have uncovered a substantial amount of money along with a number of stolen goods and cannabis plants at a property in Donegal.

The Irish Times reports that the property in Rossbracken, Letterkenny is linked to waste operator, Jim Ferry.

It is reported that Ferry has received a number of convictions including the illegal disposal of waste collected by Ferrys Refuse, failing to remove an estimated 2000 tonne of waste stored at a site at Rossbracken and failing to address the issue of waste buried at the site.

Peter Murtagh, reporter with the Irish Times has been outlining the details: