Residential Tenancies Board says Donegal tenants should know their rights

The Residential Tenancies Board says just because Donegal is not in a Rent Pressure Zone, that does not mean that tenants in the county don’t have rights.

The board’s annual report which was published this week shows that last year, the RTB dealt with 135,000 calls and answered 51,000 e-mails.

Many of the calls dealt with queries about the limitation on rent increases within the pressure zones such as Dublin, but the RTB’s Head of Communication says they have also been dealing with issues in Donegal and other areas.

Karen Gallagher says recent changes are leading to an increase in calls and queries……