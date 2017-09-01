Latest flood update from Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council has confirmed that’s its Carndonagh Office will open from 9am to 5pm tomorrow to continue to offer support to those affected by last week’s floods.

Statement in full –

Carndonagh Office to open on Saturday

Donegal County Council’s offices in Carndonagh will open this Saturday from 9am to 5pm to continue to offer support to those affected by last week’s floods. The Council can also be contacted by calling 074 91 53900 during these hours or by calling 074 91 72288 out of hours.

Housing Assistance

The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.

To date 50 families have registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced and these families are being supported and their needs are being determined on a case by case basis. 20 of these families are being facilitated by their own insurance companies and at this point in time do not require support from the Council and 15 families have either been accommodated with longer term temporary accommodation or are in the process of being accommodated or have been offered accommodation. The Council is actively working with the remaining 15 families to find an accommodation solution that meets their needs.

Roads Update

The installation of the temporary bailey bridge on the R240 at Riverside between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh continues today and it is hoped that this structure will be installed allowing the road to be open to single lane traffic by Monday evening.

Work on the R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is continuing and it is expected that this road will be open to two way traffic next week.

The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.

The L-1781-6 Grainne’s Gap is now open with a small diversion around Thompsonstown Bridge.

A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:

L-1891-2 – Eskaheen Road to chapel

L-1381-2 – Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter

L-53912 – Annagh

L-7451-1 – Drumskillen Road

L-7631-3 – Glenbridge Road

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan

L-7681-1 – Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan

L-7761-2 – Knowhead Road/Calfwarn

The assessment of the 1500km road network is Inishowen is ongoing and in excess of 425 issues have been identified and work is continuing to identify and cost design solutions.

The damage to the road network has been extensive and all road users are being asked to take extra care when out on the roads.

Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme

The Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme is available for small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies who do not have insurance in place.

This scheme is a humanitarian support contribution towards the costs of returning business, sport and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant. A maximum of €20,000 is available for applicants under this scheme. Application forms for this scheme will be available at https://www.redcross.ie/news-and- events/Donegal+humanitarian+flooding+assistance/.

Clean Up Assistance

Work is continuing with clean-up efforts in Inishowen and anyone who requires help with clean-up efforts or who need to access skips and/or dehumidifiers should contact Donegal County Council at 074 91 53900.

Countywide Clean Up Assistance

The Council is also aware that other areas in the county including Raphoe, Rathmullan and Bundoran were affected by recent floods and any household, business, sports clubs or community organisation affected in these areas can also access supports and assistance by contacting the Council directly.

Donations

The Irish Red Cross has agreed to receive donations to help assist those affected by the recent floods and these donations will be administered through the local Red Cross unit in Donegal. You can make a donation the Irish Red Cross Society, Account Number 10005462, Account NSC 900017 and donations should be referenced to the ‘Donegal Floods Appeal’. Any donations received will be restricted for use in the Donegal area and all donations will be acknowledged.

Anyone who has been affected by this flooding incident and who requires support and assistance including emergency housing, assistance with cleaning their properties or any other humanitarian need, should contact the Council by calling into our offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.

You can also keep up to date by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.