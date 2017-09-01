Finn Harps beat Limerick to move out of relegation zone

Finn Harps beat Limerick FC 2-0 at the Market’s Field on Friday evening to move out of the relegation zone in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Harps took the lead against the run of play on 38 minutes.

Eddie Dsane’s initial shot was partially saved, but Tommy McBride was on hand to knock it home.

Limerick could well have equalised before the break but Rodrigo Tosi missed a controversial penalty as Harps had Kilian Cantwell sent off.

Danny Morrisey got the crucial second goal on 72 minutes to bag the points for the Donegal side.