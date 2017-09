The Donegal Co. Board has finally confirmed the names of the candidates who are officially in the running for the job of senior team manager.

The five candidates are:

Shaun Paul Barrett Declan Bonner Cathal Corey Gary McDaid Seamus Mc Enaney The Management Committee of CLG Dhun na nGall met last night to put in place a five-person selection committee. CLG Dhun na nGall will be making no further comment until the process is complete.

A selection committee will now assess the applications to see who will take up the post previously held by Rory Gallagher.