Viable device found as Derry security alert ends

The security alert in Lettershandoney, Derry has now ended.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont has confirmed that a viable device has been recovered and will be taken away for further examination.

Superintendent McCalmont says; “When violent dissident criminals tell us that there is a device in the area we do not take chances. Conflicting and inaccurate information provided by those criminal elements prolonged this operation further and the blame lies squarely with those individuals who seem intent on creating fear and causing harm within our communities.”

An appeal has been made by the PSNI to anyone with any information on the incident to come forward to help make communities safer.