Applications open for Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme

Applications are now open for the Donegal Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme.

The Government has requested the Red Cross administer two temporary emergency support schemes in the wake of flash flooding that devastated hundreds across Donegal last week.

The temporary emergency scheme will provide emergency humanitarian support to small businesses, up to 20 employees, that have been unable to secure flood insurance.

The funding will contribute towards the costs of returning business premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures, fittings and damaged stock.

The scheme also extends to community, voluntary and sporting bodies.

The closing date for applications is 30th September.

An application form can be downloaded at www.redcross.ie