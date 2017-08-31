Upset among community as plans to remove Church of Ireland at St Joseph’s Hospital emerge

There is anger among the community in Stranorlar as it has emerged that the Church of Ireland facility at St Joseph’s Hospital is to be removed.

It is understood the HSE’s decision to transform the Church facility into a day room was done without any form of consultation and plans reveal that there has been no provision to relocate.

Rev. Adam Pullen, Church of Ireland Rector in Stranorlar joined Greg on the Ten To One Show today, he says it could be upsetting to members of the community:

Fr John Joe Duffy, Chair of Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital says while the plans also show that the size of the Catholic Church facility within the hospital is to be reduced, the HSEs latest decision continues to portray how the situation at the hospital is being handled: