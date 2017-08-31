Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett receive call up’s to the Women’s Senior squad.

Maiden City midfielder Tyler Toland from St.johnston , Peamount United striker Amber Barrett from Milford and UCD Waves defender Claire Walsh have received their first call-ups to the Women’s Senior squad.

The trio have been named in Colin Bell’s 20 player panel for the World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in Lurgan on September the 19th. Greencastle native Roma McLaughlin is also in the 20-player Irish squad for the qualifier.

Stephanie Roche returns to the squad following a hamstring injury.

WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: “Firstly, I want to congratulate Claire Walsh, Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland on their first call-up to the senior squad.

“It is a huge moment in any player’s career and they should be immensely proud. Claire and Amber have been in great form for their respective clubs this season and rightly take their place in the squad, where I expect them to challenge for a starting spot.

“Tyler is an exceptional young talent who I was able to watch closely during the Women’s Under 17 European Championships in May. She is a player I believe who would benefit from being around the senior squad as we look to progress the young talent we have in Ireland.