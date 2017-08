Teagasc has been authorised to assess flood damage suffered by Inishowen farmers.

A substantial amount of livestock was lost to the torrential rain while fields and fencing have been destroyed.

While the authority has already contacted its own clients, all non-members are also entitled to an assessment.

The Donegal Chairmen of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Organisation Henry O’Donnell is urging all farmers to get in contact with Teagasc to arrange an inspection: