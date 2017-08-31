Protests to be held in response to BOI’s decision to remove the Irish language option from their ATM’s

Bank of Ireland needs to re-think their plans to get rid of the Irish language option at ATMs, according to Sinn Féin.

Yesterday the bank announced it was to remove the Irish language option from its newer ATMs.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty heavily criticised the move which was blamed on failing demand with a recent analysis showing that less than 1% of ATM transactions nationwide are conducted through Irish.

A protest against the change will take place tomorrow lunchtime at Bank of Ireland branches across the country.

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Toibin is reiterating calls for the decision to be reversed: