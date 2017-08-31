Police in Derry respond to report of second suspect device

Police in Derry are currently responding to a second report of a suspect device.

They received a report of a device being left in the Lettershandoney Ave area of the city.

This is the second security alert in the area over the past 24 hours.

Last evening Police received a report that a device was placed in the Oegill Park locality, subsequent searches were carried out but nothing was found.

Meanwhile, detectives are carrying out searches in Strabane today in connection with dissident republican activity linked to recent pipe bomb attacks.