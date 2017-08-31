Karl Lacey announces his retirement from Donegal senior football team

Tributes are being paid to Donegal defender and former Footballer of the Year Karl Lacey who has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Lacey played for Donegal for fourteen seasons – his greatest year arrived in 2012 when he was part of Jim McGuinness’s All-Ireland winning side and was later in the season named Footballer of the Year.

He won three Ulster titles with Donegal in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

He released the following statement:

Having allowed some dust to settle on our season, I now feel ready to

announce my retirement from the Donegal senior football team.