GAA Programme

On this week’s programme Waterford native and former Donegal Nicky Rackard All-Ireland Hurling Championship winning captain Colm Breathnach hopes Waterford can end their long and barren hurling harvest this Sunday, in the All-Ireland hurling final.

Waterford last won the Liam McCarthy Cup, in 1959. They face Galway on Sunday in Croke Park for hurling’s biggest prize.

Also Tyrone U-17 All-Ireland winning football manager Colin Holmes on Tyrone’s final win last Sunday over Roscommon. Tyrone defeated Roscommon, in the inaugural U-17 All-Ireland final to become the first All-Ireland U-17 football champions.

And Derry minor manager Damian McErlain gives his reaction to Derry’s All- Ireland minor semi-final win over Dublin to set up an All-Ireland final showdown with Kerry.