A former mayor of Buncrana and his family have been rescued from their Texas home, which was engulfed by flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Lee Tedstone has been living and working in Houston, Texas since July 2015.

His family home in Houston has been engulfed by floods in the same week his property in Buncrana was hit by the devastating Inishowen floods of last Tuesday.

Speaking on the Ten To One Show today, Lee says the situation is progressing and a second evacuation is imminent: