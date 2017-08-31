Finn Harp’s Return to League Action in Limerick

Finn Harps return to the Markets Field this Friday night (kick-off 7.45) aiming for at least a draw in the League of Ireland Premier Division after losing to Limerick F.C. in the FAI Senior Cup just six days earlier. It’s yet another crucial game for Ollie Horgan’s outfit who dropped into the bottom three after losing to St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City in their last two league games.

There is no hiding place now according to manager Horgan and he’s hoping his players can reproduce the form that has seen Harps take four points from the two previous league games against Limerick this season. The two sides drew 1-1 at the Markets Field in the middle of March when Sean Houston opened the scoring. At the end of May goals from Ciaran O’Connor, Caolan McAleer and Packie Mailey secured the Donegal side a 3-2 win at Finn Park.

“We’re up against it going to the Markets Field again after losing to Limerick in the FAI Cup last week. But this is league and we have to be brave and go for it as we need the points. Neil McDonald has definitely steadied the ship with the league win over Bohemians a couple of weeks ago and they seem to have tightened up at the back which is going to make it difficult for us to break them down” Horgan said.

The small Harps squad is going to be stretched again for tomorrow night’s game. Defender Damian McNulty is extremely doubtful due to a shoulder injury while centre-half Packie Mailey remains out with a damaged hamstring. Also ruled out are Caolan McAleer and Gareth Harkin because of suspensions. McAleer misses the game after getting a straight red card against Limerick last week while Harkin is ruled out after accumulating five yellow cards. But, on the plus side Eddie Dsane returns to the panel after serving a two-match ban.

Injured: Packie Mailey

Doubtful: Damian McNulty

Suspended: Gareth Harkin, Caolan McAleer