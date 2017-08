The Bredagh River in the Moville – Donagh catchment has been identified by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of the most polluted rivers in the country.

The EPA has today published a comprehensive review of water quality for the six year period between 2010 and 2016.

Senior scientific officer Matthew Craig says while there has been improvement in some catchement areas, water quality in a number of others has deteriorated.

He says Ireland as a country is not meeting its targets………