As the clean-up continues following the Inishowen floods, its emerged that 20 primary school pupils may not be able to get to school tomorrow.

The children, who attend Muff National School travel to school by bus on a road which is currently closed because of a bridge collapse.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is calling on Bus Eireann and the Government to provide extra buses to ensure that pupils can get school.

He believes that a solution can be found even at this late stage: