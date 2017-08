The Ulster Farmer’s Union and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are holding a number of advice clinics across Tyrone and Derry following last week’s flooding.

Practical help will be available to anyone affected by the flash flooding at 3 clinics over the coming days from 9am to 5pm.

Beginning today, at Glenelly House, Plumbridge, tomorrow at the YMCA, Drumahoe Community Hall, Eglinton and on Friday at the Ulster Farmer’s Union Office in Strabane.