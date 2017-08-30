Oisin Merritt in Irish Senior Squad For World Championship’s

Ireland Senior CP Team: Breen names squad for World Championships

Paul Breen has named the Ireland Senior CP Squad for the IFCPF World Championships in Argentina next month.

The Irish squad showed their quality in reaching the Paralympics in Rio last year and will head into the tournament looking to make a mark on the world stage.

Former Finn Harps player Oisin Merritt makes the squad. The Donegal native made national headlines in 2014 when he survived death after a fall from a balcony on a holiday in Spain left him in a coma and fighting for life.

Ireland are drawn in Group A with Brazil, Canada and Spain. The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals with third and fourth going into the classification stage for places 9th to 16th.

The Irish commence their campaign against Spain in our opening game on Sunday, September 10. They meet the Canadians two days later then play Brazil on Thursday September 14.

CP football is uniquely different to traditional 11-a-side football as it is a 7-a-side game and players have a classification based on their physical attributes which impacts on how the coaches can use them or make changes in games.

Ireland Senior CP Squad

Goalkeepers: Carl McKee (Swords Manor), James Naughton (Development Squad)

Defenders: Mark Barry (Kilmount Boys), Dylan O’Brien (Lucan United), Aaron Tier (Star Rovers)

Midfielders: Tom Badun (St Kevin’s Boys), Oisin Merritt (Ballybofey United), Peter Cotter (Everton AFC), Gary Messett (Arklow Town), Conor Tuite (Newfoundwell FC), Thomas Maher (Merville United)

Forwards: Dillon Sheridan (Palmerstown FC), Ryan Nolan (Rathmichael FC), Sam Carroll (Glencormac United)

Fixtures

IFCPF CP Football World Championships / San Luis Argentina 2017

Sunday, September 10

Ireland v Spain, Stadium J.G.Funes (14:00 Irish)

Tuesday, September 12

Ireland v Canada, Stadium J.G.Funes (16:00 Irish)

Thursday, September 14

Brazil v Ireland, Stadium Estancia Grande (16:00 Irish)