Nora Stapleton retires from international rugby

Donegal native Nora Stapleton has retired from international rugby. The 34 year old Fly-Half, who is also Women’s and Girls Rugby Development Manager with the IRFU has stepped down after her 50th cap.

Meanwhile, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont says Ireland did an exceptional job at hosting the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

The sport’s global chief has described the tournament a as ‘ground breaking’ event which has ‘raised the bar.’

It is hoped it will help the Irish bid for the Men’s World Cup in 2023.

The inquest into the host nation’s poor performance continues though.

Defeats to France, Australia and Wales saw Ireland finish 8th in the 12 team tournament.