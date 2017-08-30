Government must speed up flood relief application process – Mc Conalogue

Following the announcement of the new flood relief scheme for small businesses and sporting organisations, Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says the government must ensure that the new scheme can be applied for from today.

He’s also demanding that clarity is provided on supports available to businesses and farmers, as well as sporting groups.

He says the government has been slow in introducing some schemes, especially as the latest scheme announced last night was first implemented after Storm Desmond over 20 months ago……………