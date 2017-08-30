Derry man appears in court charged with supplying Dreamboxes in connection with fraud

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with supplying Dreamboxes in connection with a fraud.

Kieran Daniel McCartney, 47 of Ederowen Park, Derry faces a total of three charges.

He was charged with supplying Dreamboxes knowing they were designed or adapted for the use in a fraud on dates between June 17 and December 18 of 2015.

The 47 year old is also charged with possessing the items in connection with a fraud on December 17 2015 and the unauthorized use of a trademark namely, Sky on dates between June and December 2015.

Defence solicitor, Mr. Kevin Casey said it was ‘a fairly unusual matter’ and asked for an adjournment until October 5.

