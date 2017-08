A Donegal Deputy has heavily criticised a decision by Bank of Ireland to remove the Irish language option from its newer ATMs.

The Bank announced the move yesterday owing it to failing demand with a recent analysis showing that less than 1% of ATM transactions nationwide are conducted through Irish.

Deputy Pearse Doherty has branded the deicision as a backward step which effectively undermines the rights of Irish speakers.

He is calling on the Bank to reconsider: