Seamus “Banty” Mc Enaney joins Donegal manager contest

The Irish Independent is reporting this morning that Seamus Banty McEnaney has indeed thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Donegal manager’s position.

The Monaghan man’s name has been strongly linked with the post for a few weeks now – and his application for the job comes just a week after he stepped down as Wexford manager.

The Donegal County Board say they will release the names of the candidates later this week – but it’s reported that Declan Bonner, Gary McDaid, Cathal Corry and Shaun Paul Barrett are the other names in for the position.