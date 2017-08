A fatality on the main road in Carrigans is imminent if urgent safety measure works are not implemented.

That’s according to Cllr. Paul Canning, who was speaking after another crash in the village this week.

Cllr. Canning has made numerous representations on the issue over the last number of years.

He estimates that a crash happens there every fortnight, and while acknowledging that the Council are exceptionally busy at present, he’s calling on the local Gardai to step in…………..