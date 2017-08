Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald is due to visit the Inishowen peninsula later today to see first-hand the damage caused by last week’s floods.

Deputy McDonald will meet with local residents, businesses’ and community centres affected by the floods.

Caothairleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray says her visit will be an important one.

He says there is an onus on all parties to keep a national spotlight on the crisis………….