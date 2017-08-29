Lough Swilly lifeboat tasked to rescue two people near Rathmullen

Two people have been rescued after getting into difficulty in the water in Rathmullen.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1.20 yesterday afternoon with the two casualties assisted by the Lough Swilly RNLI and two Rathmullen lifeguards.

They were then recovered from the water by the Lough Swilly ferry.

The crew of the Lough Swilly lifeboat boarded the ferry and began an assessment of their condition and they were administered casualty care.

An ambulance from Letterkenny University Hospital was standing by at Rathmullen pier to administer further treatment.

It’s understood that neither of the two casualties sustained serious injuries.