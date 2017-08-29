Intermediate cup 1st Round Draw

Fanad United and Bonagee United will meet in the first round of this year’s FAI Intermediate Cup following the draw today in Dublin.

Two-times Intermediate winners Fanad will be at home ain Triagh-A-Locha as Arthur Lynch’s men welcome Bonagee, under new boss Tony O’Carroll.

The game is a repeat of a second round tie from last year,Which Bonagee won 2-1.

Letterkenny Rovers, Cockhill Celtic and Swilly Rovers have all been given byes in the opening round.

The first round games are Due to take place on the week ending Sunday, September 17.