The Inishowen League following representation from Finn Harps and Derry City are delighted to announce that the two senior clubs will play a friendly in Maginn Park on Friday 8th September at 7.45pm.

All funds raised will go towards victims of the recent flood disaster in the North West.

The league would like to encourage all football fans in Inishowen to get behind both clubs and make this a successful event for a very worthy cause.

More details on this in the coming days.