Donegal Airport wants more though flights to the UK and Europe

It’s reported that Donegal Airport wants to see more “through connections” with flights linking Dublin with airports in the UK and mainland Europe.

This would allow people buy a single ticket from Donegal to those airports via the airport’s Dublin service, and make the transfer at Dublin far more smooth.

According to fora.ie, the dossier says airport management would like to see “through connections” with the UK and mainland Europe via its domestic flights to Dublin.

Such onward links, they say, would “contribute substantially” to the domestic service.

A spokesperson for the airport declined to comment on the contents of the dossier today, but did confirm that while a number of through fares are available on routes to the US and Canada, that is not the case with the UK and Europe at the moment.

Last year, just over 31,000 people travelled on the Dublin route, which is currently operated by Stobart Air under franchise with Aer Lingus Regional.