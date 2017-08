It could be some time before families affected by last weeks floods in can return to their homes.

The extent of damage is still being assessed, and Donegal County Council says its too early to say how much repair works will cost.

With over 300 faults and issues needing attention identified in Inishowen, the council has published showing the extent of the problem and the geographical spread of the damage.

The council’s Deputy Chief Executive is John McLaughlin…………….