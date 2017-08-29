Council anticipate figure of damaged roads to rise significantly

Despite the Council currently having already recorded 300 sections of the Inishowen Roads Network as damaged, it’s anticipated that the figure will rise significantly in the coming days.

The Director of Emergency Services and Finances with Donegal County Council is Gary Martin, he says there is still a great deal of assessment work to be carried out and true extent of damage to the road network there is yet to be finalised.

He has also been giving an update regarding road closures and when some routes will reopen: