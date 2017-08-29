47 families in Donegal have registered as displaced following floods

47 families have registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced following the floods last week and this includes 21 families in Burnfoot, 14 in Buncrana and the remainder in Carndonagh, Muff, Clonmany and Malin.

The Council is working closely with each family on a case by case basis with a view to determining what assistance is required beyond the initial emergency period and it is likely that some families will not be able to return to their homes for some time.

Longer term temporary accommodation is being offered to a number of families and further accommodation will be made available over the coming weeks.

The Council is continuing to co-ordinate the support being provided by the Defence Forces in a number of private housing estates and other areas affected.

Assistance has been provided in Pairc an Ghrianain & Lios na Greine in Burnfoot, at Riverside and Elm Park estates in Buncrana and in housing estates and other areas in Clonmany and Carndonagh.

The Councils Roads Service is continuing to assess the impact of the floods on the 1500km road network in Inishowen. 80% of this survey is complete and it is expected that a ballpark cost for the repairs will be available at the end of the week.

For people in Inishowen affected by flood damage a speciasl centre has opened at the Business Park, Buncrana, beside HML Plant Hire.

The centre is providing furniture, bedclothes, curtains, household goods, clothes for adults and children, detergents and other goods for people who have lost possessions in the floods.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says there is no cost involved, as everything has been donated.

The centre is also accepting donations of goods from the public.