300 sections of Inishowen’s roads network are faulty following flooding

A special follow-up meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors has heard that 300 sections of road on the Inishowen network have been deemed faulty following last weeks flooding.

Members were briefed by council officials on the extent of damage across the peninsula and possible costings for extensive repair work.

The Council is due to meet again next week to discuss the issues.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says while the revelations are shocking, the focus must remain on addressing the plight of the Inishowen people……………….