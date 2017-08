One of Tyrone’s greatest ever players has retired from inter county football following Sunday’s 12 point defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland Semi Final.

After 89 championship appearances in the O’Neill jersey, Sean Cavanagh has hang up the boots.

The Moy man skippered the side for the final time at Croke Park as Tyrone hopes of making the All Ireland Final were dashed by a Dublin side, that Cavanagh said was the greatest team that he has ever come up against….