Another school bus crisis is developing in Donegal, with not enough places available on the bus serving the national school in Gleneely.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says up to four families have been told that there are not concessionary places for their children, even if they had a place last term.

He says these decisions are, in some cases, made on the basis of a lottery.

He says it’s an issue that must be addressed…………..