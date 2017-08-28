Mickey Harte wants to remain as Tyrone boss

Mickey Harte intends to continue as the Tyrone Senior Football manager despite his team’s heavy loss to Dublin.

The Dubs remain on course for a third successive All Ireland title following an impressive 2-17 to 11 point victory over the Ulster Champions at Croke Park yesterday.

Harte has been in charge of Tyrone since 2002, but his latest two year term has now expired.

The County Board refused to offer him a 12 months extension last September, but Harte still thinks he is the right man for the job…