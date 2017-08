Defending champions Glenswilly were dumped out of the championship on Sunday evening as Kilcar got revenge on last years final defeat.

It was always going to be tough for the Glen men as they needed to win by six points or more to make the quarter finals.

In the end it was Kilcar that topped the group with a 0-16 to 0-9 win.

Glenswilly Manager Aidy Glackin was disappointed to exit the championship but felt they were struggling to stay in the competition after last weeks defeat to Gaoth Dobhair…