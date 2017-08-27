Review of flooding black spots underway in Donegal

Minister of State for Flood Relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has called for a dedicated agency for Emergency Situations, following this week’s flooding in Donegal.

He says such a move would mean that help could be on the ground within hours – instead of leaving the responsibility for dealing with major catastrophes on the shoulders of local authorities

In Inishowen – work to prevent similar damage in the future has already begun.

The council’s Director of Services says they’re beginning a review of flooding black spots: