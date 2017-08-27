Over a quarter of a million pounds in paid out to flood victims by Derry Council

Up to £270,000 has been paid out to date by Derry City and Strabane District Council to those affected by the floods last Tuesday.

The Council has received over 560 requests for assistance under the Emergency Payment Scheme that has been made available by the Department for Communities to assist those worst affected by the floods in the City and District.

Council in partnership with statutory and voluntary agencies has been working in close collaboration throughout the weekend to deal with the clean-up operation and to provide a wide range of support and assistance for those affected.

Technical staff from the Council have visited 98% of the properties that are registered and priority has being given to continue that work in the coming days to complete inspections and advance with payments to those affected.

Anyone who has not yet registered their property are encouraged to do so.

The Council offices will remain open from 8am to 10pm to facilitate this.

The two Flood Help Centres at YMCA Drumahoe and Eglinton Community Centre will remain open from 8 am to 10pm today and Bank Holiday Monday with representatives from a range of agencies in attendance to offer advice and assistance in terms of the level of support that is available including information on entitlements, insurance claims etc.

A range of services continue to be provided at both centres including the collection of bulky waste, assistance with moving bulky items, free food, teas and coffee, shower facilities, clothing and the supply of general cleaning supplies.