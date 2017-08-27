Mickey Harte Reaction on Tyrone’s All Ireland Semi Final defeat

For the second year in a row Dublin will take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final.

Dublin booked their place into yet another decider with a straight forward semi-final win over Tyrone today by 12 points.

Jim Gavin’s side proved again why they’re heavy favourites to make it three straight All-Ireland titles, as they took control of the game from the 5th minute when Con O’Callaghan found the back of the net.

The full-time score was Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 11 points.

Oisin Langan spoke with Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte after the game…